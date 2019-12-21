Left Menu
Gold, cigarettes and laptops worth Rs 29 lakhs seized at Chennai airport; 1 arrested

The Air Intelligence Unit officers on Saturday seized gold, cigarettes and laptops worth Rs. 29 lakhs from three passengers arriving at Anna International Airport in Chennai airport and arrested one on the basis of cumulative seizure.

Air Intelligence Unit seized Gold, cigarettes, laptops worth Rs. 29 lakhs at Chennai airport on Saturday.

The Air Intelligence Unit officers on Saturday seized gold, cigarettes and laptops worth Rs. 29 lakhs from three passengers arriving at Anna International Airport in Chennai airport and arrested one on the basis of cumulative seizure. The passengers were identified as Seyad lbramsa (35), resident of Ramanathapuram, Mohamed Niyas (32), from Vyasarpadi and Ameenoor Rahuman (33), of Pudukottai.

On Saturday, Seyad and Niyas who arrived from Dubai to Chennai and Ameenoor from Colombo were intercepted at the exit. "On personal search of Seyad and Niyas, 3 gold cut bits weighing 69 grams valued at Rs. 2.4 lakhs and 70 grams valued at Rs. 2.43 lakhs were recovered from their pant pockets respectively. Further, three bundles of gold in paste form were also recovered. After extraction total 449 grams of gold valued at Rs.15.2 lakhs was recovered. On examination of their baggage total 5760 Sticks of Gudang Garam cigarettes valued at Rs. 57600 and 10 refurbished laptops valued at Rs 50,000 were recovered," read the official statement.

"From the possession of Ameenoor Rahuman, three bundles of gold in a paste were recovered. After extraction 243 grams of gold valued at Rs. 8.22 lakhs were also recovered," the release added. All the items recovered were seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

