Judiciary system should function to do justice; guilty policemen should be punished for 'fake' encounter: Petitioner

Hours after Telangana High Court ordered a second autopsy of the bodies of the four accused in rape and murder of a veterinary doctor, an activist and one of the main petitioners in the encounter case, Sandhya Rani on Saturday said that the judicial system should function to do justice and guilty policemen involved in "fake encounter" should be punished. "Instead of instant justice and extrajudicial killing, a system should function to do justice. That is our demand to the government of Telangana and the court. No matter who the accused are, they should be punished and the victims should get justice," Sandhya told ANI.

She added, "Post the second autopsy, the body should be given to the family members of the four accused. All the log details, vehicle details, etc. should be collected properly and the court has entrusted this job to SIT. They should collect the name of policemen involved in this fake encounter." Further, she said the High Court has asked to submit the second post-mortem report in the court by December 23.

"A judiciary, police and these institutions should function properly and these are the institutions accountable answerable to the citizens of this country. Unless these institutions are held accountable, we can't expect justice to the victims," she said. On Saturday, Telangana High Court ordered a re-postmortem of the mortal remains of the four accused in the rape and murder case of a woman veterinarian.

The four were shot dead by Telangana Police earlier this month and their bodies have been preserved in the Gandhi Medical College since the last few days. The veterinarian was gang-raped and killed allegedly by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered a day later.

Subsequently, all the four accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar on the morning of December 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.