Chinese Foreign Minister calls on Vice President Naidu

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is in India for the Sino-India boundary talks, on Saturday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The Vice President and Wang exchanged views on various issues relating to India and China.

Naidu thanked the Chinese Foreign Minister for inviting him to China, the Vice President's Secretariat said in a tweet. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Wang are the designated Special Representatives of the two countries for the boundary talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.