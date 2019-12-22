Gujarat: 271 couples tie the knot at mass wedding in Surat

As many as 271 couples from different communities tied the knot at a mass marriage ceremony in Surat on Saturday. The ceremony which is being organised since the last nine consecutive years was also attended by state ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Ganpatsinh Vasava.

This year it was organised by PP Savani Group and Kiran Gems. The couples exchanged garlands and performed marriage rituals. The 271 couples also include those from the Muslim community whose union was solemnised following their rituals.

"I don't have any brother or sister. I feel grateful for this ceremony. My parents had a normal marriage. The organisers have done a great arrangement. I want to thank my father for supporting me," a newly-wedded woman told ANI. Referring to the couples as his daughters and son-in-laws, one of the organisers, Mahesh Savani, said, "We have been carrying out this ceremony for many years in collaboration with different groups. This year, we are giving helmets to the families of the grooms to persuade the people to follow safety rules."

"In this ceremony, people come from different communities but there is no discrimination on any basis. People from across India come here for their wedding," he added. (ANI)

