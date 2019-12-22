Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA: Kerala CM, opposition leader draw Union Minister's ire

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 13:52 IST
CAA: Kerala CM, opposition leader draw Union Minister's ire
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday lashed out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state opposition Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and said taking the protest to the streets is the 'trait of anarchists.' The arch-political rivals in Kerala Vijayan and Chennithala from the Left and the Congress parties respectively had recently organized a joint protest against the CAA. During the protest, they attacked the BJP-led NDA, RSS and the Sangh Parivar by alleging that the amendment was brought in as part of their agenda to divide people and create a religious state.

"If the Kerala Chief Minister has some difference of opinion against the law passed and signed by the President, there are certain manners in which he can express it. But taking the protest to the streets is the trait of anarchists," Muraleedharan said. When those who hold constitutional posts itself try to become anarchists who shall the people approach for law and order, he asked.

The Union Minister was speaking at a state conference of the BJP's employees wing of the Public Service Commission (PSC) here. He said that by proclaiming that the law won't be implemented, the chief minister was "playing to the gallery" "If a political leader was saying so, then it's fine. But a chief minister? The Opposition Leader has got the power of a cabinet minister. They receive salary from the tax payers money," the Union Minister said.

Muraleedharan further said that in a democracy, the public can raise its voice to express dissent but in a peaceful manner. "The Centre had passed a law recently. Some might have a different view on the law. They can register their protest. But there are certain limitations to raise the voice.

In a democracy, when the public raises its voice against the law, it should be in a peaceful manner," Muraleedharan added. He asked Congress and the CPI(M) to revisit the resolutions passed by them during various years, since independence, on the matter.

"Listen to (former Prime Minister) Manmohan Singh's speech of 2003. It's available on WhatsApp. Those who have doubt can ask their kids to show it from WhatsApp. These are the speeches, incidents and stands taken by those parties just a decade ago. Now they are fooling people by staying silent about those resolutions," he said. He said the protests are part of the appeasement politics and to bag the 20-25 percent of votebank in the state.

There were widespread protests against the Centre over the CAA with all the political parties taking out a protest march everyday to central government institutions in the southern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Police thank people in Northeast Delhi for helping maintain peace

The Delhi Police on Sunday carried out flag march in the Northeast part of the city, with officials saying that they thanked the locals for their support in maintaining peace and law and order in the district. Deputy Commissioner of Police ...

Reliance tears into govt affidavit, says no final arbitration award due

Reliance Industries has mounted a strong counter to the government petition in the Delhi High Court seeking to block its USD 15 billion deal with Saudi Aramco, saying the petition is an abuse of process as no arbitration award has fixed any...

Modi quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singh's remarks in support of giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh

Modi quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singhs remarks in support of giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh....

Hindu refugees from Pak honour BJP's Nadda at pro-CAA function

Several Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing in Madhya Pradesh hailed the Narendra Modi government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act at a thanksgiving function held in Indore on Sunday. They also felicitated BJP working president ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019