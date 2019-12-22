Naxal killed by colleagues for being 'police informer'

A Naxal was allegedly killed by his colleagues in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on the suspicion of being a police informer, a senior official said on Sunday. Ranjit Timma (28) was hacked to death by ultras near his village Uliya under Bande police station area bordering with the Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, the official told PTI.

"As per the eyewitnesses, as many as six Naxals, including two women, reached Uliya, located around 250 km away from the capital Raipur, on Saturday night and stormed into the house of Timma when he was watching television along with his family members," he said. The ultras took him along with them to a nearby forest and his body was found lying in a pool of blood on a nearby road, he said.

After getting information about the incident, a police team was sent to the spot, he said. The investigation revealed that Timma was allegedly active as the head of Janatana Sarkar group of Maoists in the area and was named as an accused in the cases of Naxal incidents, including murder, he said.

"All the ultras who were involved in the killing have been identified. They are active in Gadchiroli and Bhamragarh areas of neighbouring Maharashtra and had been instrumental in carrying out Naxal incidents on the inter-state border," the official said, adding that a search operation has been launched to trace them. Timma was allegedly dubbed as a police informer by rebels before killing him. However, there were also inputs indicating that differences among Maoist cadres from Kanker in Chhattisgarh and cadres from Gadchiroli led to the killing, he said.

Investigation into the incident is underway, he added. PTI TKP NP NP.

