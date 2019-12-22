Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi misleading country in my name: Gehlot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 17:02 IST
PM Modi misleading country in my name: Gehlot
Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the country in his name. "Earlier it was Amit Shah in Parliament and today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misleading the country by taking my name. What do they want to say? Was it wrong to write to then home minister P Chidambaram for making facilities available to those who had come to the border areas of Rajasthan from Pakistan after facing persecution," Gehlot asked in a tweet in Hindi.

"Who is creating obstacles as regards giving citizenship/facilities to those who are coming here even now after facing persecution? Who, be it a Hindu or a Muslim, can have a problem with this? The problem is that the home minister is provoking by announcing that the NRC would be implemented in the entire country, despite the fact that they could not implement it in Assam," the senior Congress leader said. Modi took Gehlot's name at a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, while targeting the Congress over the amended Citizenship Act.

On December 11, Shah had made a reference in the Rajya Sabha to a letter written by Gehlot, during his earlier term as the Rajasthan chief minister, to then home minister Phidambaram on the issue of Pakistani migrants belonging to the Hindu and Sikh communities in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Will not play Bangladesh on neutral venue: Pakistan board writes to BCB

KARACHI The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has made it clear to their Bangladesh counterparts that it will not host them on a neutral venue during the upcoming home series in January-February. In an e-mail sent to the BCB this week, the PCB Cha...

UP BJP hits back at SP for criticising citizenship law

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday challenged Samajwadi Party leaders to visit West Bengal and see for themselves how the Trinamool Congress TMC runs the government in that state. Please tell the SP to visit Bengal and see how the T...

Roseate Hotels enters co-working business; opens first centre in hotel at Aerocity

Roseate Hotels Resorts, which has six hospitality projects in India and the UK, on Sunday said it has forayed into the co-working business with the setting up of its first premium centre in its hotel at Aerocity here. The company has opene...

Russia's Lavrov says Trump told Putin U.S. will continue looking for arms treaty solutions - Ifax

Russias Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump had sent a short letter about the Intermediate Nuclear Forces INF treaty to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Interfax news agency reported. U.S. Pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019