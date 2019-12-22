Suspecting infidelity, drunk man beats wife to death in Rajasthan's Dausa; arrested

A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband who suspected her of having an extra-marital affair in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said. The incident occurred on Saturday night when Kaluram Meena (30) beat his wife Kishmi Devi (25) mercilessly under the influence of liquor, Manpur Circle Officer Himmat Charan said.

The accused also went on to beat his six-year-old daughter and three-year-old son with sticks but the children were saved by Meena's younger brother and his wife, the CO said. “The accused suspected that his wife had an extra-marital affair. He thrashed his wife badly leaving her dead. He also attacked his children and attempted to kill them in a fit of rage,” the police officer said adding that the accused has been arrested.

The woman's body was handed over to family members after post mortem on Sunday, the CO added.

