Telangana man kills dog over fear of attack on family members

A private bank employee allegedly shot dead his neighbour'spet dog using an air gun, at Bapunagar here, fearing it might attack his family members, police said on Sunday. Avinash Karan has been taken into custody, they said.

The man killed the dog as he was worried that it may attack his family members, a police official told PTI. He will be booked under IPC and under relevant law, the official said adding inquiry is on..

