Former SGPC president Jathedar Avtar Singh Makkar cremated in Ludhiana

The last rites of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Jathedar Avtar Singh Makkar, who passed away on Friday, were performed here on Sunday. The pyre was lit by his son Inderjit Singh Dimple.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the party's Amritsar chief and former MP Simranjit Singh Mann and rebel leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa were present. Makkar (78) breathed his last at a hospital in Gurgaon, Haryana, on Friday following a brief illness.

