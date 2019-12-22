MBA graduate held for stalking, molesting women commuters

A 31-year old MBA graduate has been arrested for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a number of women, police said on Sunday. Atul, a resident of Acharyapuri in Gurgaon who works as a facility manager at ABW Tower here, was arrested on Saturday from sector 14 market on a tip-off, Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

According to a complaint registered by a woman on December 10, Atul allegedly stalked and used force and filthy language against several women commuters on December 4 while driving his SUV in sector 14, the officer said. "During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime and also admitted that he had committed similar crimes on multiple occasions earlier too with dozens of women commuters," the officer said, adding that his SUV used in the crime has been seized.

Atul has been arrested on the charges of stalking, molesting, sexual harassment and using assault and criminal force to outrage the modesty of women, the police said.

