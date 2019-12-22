Left Menu
Development News Edition

48 arrested, 262 booked over violence in Muzaffarnagar during anti-CAA protests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Muzaffarnagar
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 19:35 IST
48 arrested, 262 booked over violence in Muzaffarnagar during anti-CAA protests

Forty-eight people have been arrested and 67 shops sealed in connection with violent protests here last week during which several persons, including over a dozen policemen, were injured and vehicles gutted, officials said on Sunday. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Saharanpur Range) Upendra Agrawal said that two cases, naming 262 people, have been registered for rioting in Balwa area.

While one case (against 105 people) has been registered at the Kotwali Police Station, another naming 157 people has been registered at the Civil Lines Police Station, he told PTI. Twenty-four more cases were filed by the police but these have been registered against unnamed people, invoking IPC sections related to arson, rioting and attempt to murder.

Internet services remain snapped in the district since Thursday, officials said. The town witnessed violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act after Friday prayers. Incidents of stone-pelting, arson and loot were reported from some localities during which several protesters were injured.

Police said more than 12 cops, including some sub-inspector-level officers and constables, were injured. The police, however, could not share the total number of protesters injured in the incidents. No untoward incidents were reported on Saturday and Sunday during which, sources said, the police conducted raids and have so far arrested 48 people.

Incidents of violence were reported from Madina Chowk, Kachchi Sadak and Meenakshi Chowk (Khalapad area) of the town after Friday prayers. Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Congress leader Saeed-uz-Zaman said four cars parked at his compound were torched. The area falls under the Civil Lines police station.

In separate incidents, more than 10 two-wheelers were set afire and shops near a mosque were looted and some of them set ablaze, sources said, adding mobile shops were also looted. CCTV cameras at a Dena Bank branch were damaged and two-wheelers parked outside torched, they said.

Meanwhile, people, whose shops were looted or set ablaze and whose vehicles were torched alleged the police were not registering their complaints. There was no immediate reaction from the police on this charge. Samajwadi Party district president Pramod Tyagi said, "We are against violence, the police should not work under pressure of the government. An impartial probe should happen. And cases filed by those whose vehicles have been torched and shops looted should also be registered. No innocent should be arrested."

He also claimed that one person has died during the violence. "There should be a probe as who killed him. Actions should be taken against those responsible." Police, however, said they have no information about any death.

Police have sealed 67 shops in the violence-hit areas on the charge that the shopowners were involved in these incidents and incited people. The sealing assumes significance as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently said that the government will take action against those involved in violence and arson by "auctioning" their property to compensate for the losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Russian-backed forces gain ground in rebel-held northwest Syria

Russian-backed Syrian forces have gained ground after a week-long renewed assault against the last opposition enclave in Syrias northwest, the biggest such push in more than three months that has prompted a large civilian exodus, witnesses ...

'My name is Khan & I am an Indian': Delhiites at anti-CAA protest in central Delhi

Scores of people, including students, doctors and artists on Sunday gathered at Central Park in Connaught Place here to protest against the amended citizenship law and the proposed all-India NRC, flashing placards with slogans like Make Ind...

India, Iran agree to accelerate work on strategic Chabahar project

India and Iran on Sunday agreed to accelerate work on the strategic Chabahar project as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on regional and global issues of mutual interest...

Major fire in Mumbai building; many feared trapped: Officials

A major fire broke out in a residential building in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai on Sunday night trapping many people inside, Fire officials said with a preliminary assessment of the situation. There is no report of any casualties so far.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019