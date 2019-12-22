Fire in Mumbai residential building. 8-10 fire engines spot: Official.

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other. ...
The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...
According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....
At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...
Russian-backed Syrian forces have gained ground after a week-long renewed assault against the last opposition enclave in Syrias northwest, the biggest such push in more than three months that has prompted a large civilian exodus, witnesses ...
Scores of people, including students, doctors and artists on Sunday gathered at Central Park in Connaught Place here to protest against the amended citizenship law and the proposed all-India NRC, flashing placards with slogans like Make Ind...
India and Iran on Sunday agreed to accelerate work on the strategic Chabahar project as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on regional and global issues of mutual interest...
A major fire broke out in a residential building in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai on Sunday night trapping many people inside, Fire officials said with a preliminary assessment of the situation. There is no report of any casualties so far.T...