Businessman shot at inside shop in Dwarka's Bindapur

A 48-year-old businessman was shot at by two unidentified persons on Sunday morning in Dwarka's Bindapur area, police said. The businessman, Rajesh Chawla, is a resident of Vani Vihar, they said.

According to the police, the information regarding the incident was received at around 11.30 am. Chawla deals in building material supply.

The unidentified assailants came to Chawla's shop on Sunday morning and fled the spot after firing bullets at him, police said. Chawla was rushed to Mata Chandan Devi Hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, a senior police officer said, adding he was shot twice in the stomach.

Police are analyzing the CCTV footage of the nearby areas and trying to identify the accused. Further details are awaited, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.