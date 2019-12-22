CRIME BRIEFS

A 45-year-old woman was shot dead in Southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday evening, they said.

The family members told police that two persons shot her and fled the spot, they added. Police are analysing the CCTV footage of nearby areas to identify the accused. PTI NIT

Missing elderly woman traced New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A senior citizen, suffering from memory loss, who had gone missing from her residence in New Delhi has been traced, police said on Sunday.

Her family informed police that around 12.15 am on Saturday, the woman had gone out for a walk near her house at Vinay Marg in Chanakyapuri and had been missing since then, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said. The woman was suffering from amnesia, police said.

During investigation, police searched nearby parks, markets, metro stations, hospitals and traced her from near Hotel Leela Palace in Sarojini Nagar, following which she was handed over to her family, the DCP said. The jewellery articles were found intact with the woman and were handed over to the family, Singhal said. PTI NIT

Boy kidnapped from Rajasthan village rescued New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A boy, who was kidnapped from his village in Jaipur district, has been rescued in Dwarka, police said on Sunday.

Police were informed on Saturday that the minor was sitting in distressed condition near Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Dwarka. "The boy said he was a resident of Kotputli in Rajasthan's Jaipur district. Four to five unidentified persons had brought him to Delhi in a car and when they had gone for having food, he escaped," Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha said.

Police called his parents who informed that their child was kidnapped on Saturday from Kotputli area and they had already filed a case regarding the incident, the DCP added.

