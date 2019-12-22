Teen kills senior citizen in Nagpur

A 65-year-old man was killed allegedly by a teenage boy in Tarna village in Umred tehsil in Nagpur after a quarrel over splitting firewood, police said on Sunday. The teen objected to Gokuldas Dayaram Bawangade splitting wood near the former's house on Sunday morning and an altercation ensued, during which he hit the senior citizen on the head with a rod, an official said.

"Bawangade died on the way to hospital. A murder case has been registered," the Umred police station official said. PTI COR BNM BNM.

