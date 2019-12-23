Delhi cabinet passes electric vehicle policy
The Delhi cabinet has passed an electric vehicle policy to fight air pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday.
The government will provide subsidy to promote e-vehicles, Kejriwal said, adding that an electric vehicle board would be formed to implement the policy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal