Delhi cabinet passes electric vehicle policy

  PTI
  • New Delhi
  Updated: 23-12-2019 16:32 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 16:32 IST
The Delhi cabinet has passed an electric vehicle policy to fight air pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday.

The government will provide subsidy to promote e-vehicles, Kejriwal said, adding that an electric vehicle board would be formed to implement the policy.

