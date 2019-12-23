Maha teen injured after firecracker bursts inside mouth

A 19-year-old man was injured onMonday after a firecracker burst in his mouth on board a trainin Parli in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, 150 kilometresfrom here, railway police said

Sayyad Akram, a resident of Pathri in Parbhani, was inthe train's toilet when the firecracker went off, and he wasfound bleeding severely from the mouth by those who rushed tothe site, said an official

"Akram was on his way to Hyderabad with his mother andsister. The train had just arrived at Parli station. We do notknow how the firecracker went off or what he was doing with itin his mouth. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital inAmbajogai," the official said.

