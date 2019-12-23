Maharashtra: 8 killed, 8 injured in truck-taxi collision

Eight persons were killed when atruck collided with a taxi in Jalgaon district of Maharashtraon Monday, police said

The accident took place near Pimpalkotha village inErandol tehsil on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway, police said

Eight persons were injured in the accident and theyhave been shifted to the nearby hospital, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

