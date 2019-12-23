Left Menu
Development News Edition

Whether it's university or other entity, we all have responsibility towards society: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that whether it is a university or any other entity, we all are part of society, and we all have our responsibility towards society.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 18:49 IST
Whether it's university or other entity, we all have responsibility towards society: Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that whether it is a university or any other entity, we all are part of society, and we all have our responsibility towards society. The President was addressing the 27th Convocation of Pondicherry University.

"The President was happy to note that the social responsibility projects of the Pondicherry University have already registered remarkable achievements including the inauguration of community services such as blood donation, organ donation, eye check-up, photo exhibition and health check-up in Pondicherry University Community College," a press release said. The President was happy to note that the Pondicherry University is on the way to become the first university to implement Swachh Bharat on the campus.

The President said that the Pondicherry University's move to open a community college to help rural youth is commendable. "Educational activities are designed in line with the needs and demands of the local community. More specifically, the main objective of this College is to offer job-oriented courses based on the community demand for specific manpower," the press note added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing CEO Muilenburg steps down, names David Calhoun new CEO

Boeing CEO Muilenburg steps down, names David Calhoun new CEO...

Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into Mangaluru violence

Rejecting CID inquiry into the December 19 police firing that claimed two lives during anti- CAA protests, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded a judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into it. Firing is do...

BJP trying to fool country on NRC issue: Cong

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming his government never discussed the National Register of Citizens NRC, the Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP is trying to fool the country. The BJP in its Jharkhand assembly elec...

Two migrants dead after boat capsizes near Croatian border

Belgrade, Dec 23 AFP At least two migrants drowned early Monday after their boat capsized on the Danube river while they were trying to cross from Serbia to Croatia, police said, adding that the search for others was ongoing. The Danube riv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019