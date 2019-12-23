Whether it's university or other entity, we all have responsibility towards society: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that whether it is a university or any other entity, we all are part of society, and we all have our responsibility towards society. The President was addressing the 27th Convocation of Pondicherry University.

"The President was happy to note that the social responsibility projects of the Pondicherry University have already registered remarkable achievements including the inauguration of community services such as blood donation, organ donation, eye check-up, photo exhibition and health check-up in Pondicherry University Community College," a press release said. The President was happy to note that the Pondicherry University is on the way to become the first university to implement Swachh Bharat on the campus.

The President said that the Pondicherry University's move to open a community college to help rural youth is commendable. "Educational activities are designed in line with the needs and demands of the local community. More specifically, the main objective of this College is to offer job-oriented courses based on the community demand for specific manpower," the press note added. (ANI)

