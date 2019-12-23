Mumbai: Illegal online lottery racket busted, 6 held

Six people were arrested for allegedly operating an illegal online lottery in Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai, police said on Monday. A raid was carried out in three places by Unit IV of the Crime Branch after a decoy customer was sent to verify a tip-off about the racket, an official said.

He identified the six persons as Usman Shaikh, Firoj Khan, who were arrested from one centre, and Abdul Aziz Yusuf Khatri, Irfan Qureshi, Kunal Panchmukh and Haroon Sayyad, who were held from two others. All six have been remanded in police custody till December 26.

He said hard disks, router, barcode scanner, printer, lottery sheets were recovered apart from cash, and a cheating case had been registered under sections of the IPC, IT Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

