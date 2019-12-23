UP: Filming TikTok video on road lands 5 in jail
Five TikTok video makers, who were performing stunts on a motorcycle and a car on a road and filming it, were arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly disturbing peace, police said on Monday. The accused, all in the age group of 20 to 25 years, were held on Sunday on the road in front of the Galgotia University, they said.
"They were filming videos for TikTok on the road and performing stunts on a motorcycle and a car, causing trouble to other commuters," an official from Dankaur police station said. "When asked to discontinue their act, they defied police instructions after which they were held," he said.
Those arrested have been identified as Deepesh, Lucky, Aakash, Yogesh and Ravi, police said. They have been booked under Code of Criminal Procedure sections 151, 107 and 116 and remanded in custody, police added.
TikTok is a China-made mobile phone application that allows users to post short clips of themselves performing acts, stunts and lip-syncing songs and tunes. A popular social media app now, India is one of the most significant markets for TikTok.
