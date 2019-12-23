Mentally challenged Pakistani prisoner dies in J-K

A mentally challenged Pakistani prisoner, who was arrested near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district about six years ago, died after a prolonged illness here, officials said on Monday. Aziz-ur-Rehman (50), who was under detention at district jail Amphalla, complained of breathlessness and was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said.

The officials said he was arrested in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in 2013 shortly after crossing into this side from across the LoC. He was booked under relevant sections of the law and lodged at Rajouri district jail to face trial, they added.

However, his trial was suspended because of his medical condition in March 2016 and subsequently he was shifted to district jail Amphalla for specialised treatment, the officials said, adding he remained admitted in the jail hospital permanently and was being frequently checked by a psychiatrist. He showed no signs of improvement over the past three years despite being given the best available treatment, they said. PTI TAS AB AQS

