Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relatives of man killed in Kirari fire allege foul play

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 00:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 00:30 IST
Relatives of man killed in Kirari fire allege foul play
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The relatives of Udaykant Chaudhary, one of the nine people who died in a fire in the early hours of Monday, alleged foul play and asked the police for a fair investigation into the incident. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the elder brother of Udaykant, said he was in his office when he came to know about the blaze.

"I was in my office when Udaykant called me for help. He said that someone had locked the gate of his house from outside. There was a fire and the smoke was coming inside the house and they are suffocating. Udaykant said 'Please save us or we will die here'," Vijay said. The family said that Udaykant, who hailed from Bihar's Darbhanga district, was living in the flat for the last four years. He had lent Rs 2.5 lakh to his landlord who was taking the interest of the loan amount as rent.

However, police have ruled out any foul play in the incident. The Delhi government announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those who died in the Kirari fire. Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the government will also bear the expenses of the treatment for the injured and will give them Rs one lakh.

"The government has announced compensation, but it is nothing in view of the tragedy. I have lost my younger brother and his entire family. I just want the authorities to probe the matter in the best way and punish the guilty if any," Vijay said. On Friday, a massive fire ripped through the three-story residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi's Kirari area, killing at least nine people, including three children, the second such incident in the national capital this month.

Nine fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze after a distress call was received at 12.30 am and the blaze was brought under control by 3.50 am. Gopal Jha, a nephew of Udaykant, said that he met him last time on Sunday.

"On Sunday at around 8 pm, he came to my house for some work. He told me that he was unhappy with his landlord and wanted to leave the flat. After a couple of hours, he rushed to his house when he got several calls to attend a function. "Udaykant had lent Rs 2.5 lakh to his landlord and he was asking him to return the amount because he wanted to shift to another place, but he did not have the money for it," Gopal said.

Gopal claimed that he received a call from Udaykant after the fire broke out. The deceased claimed that somebody had locked his house from outside and asked Gopal to save them. Udaykant's uncle Pankaj Chaudhary said that he had attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the Ramilia Ground on Sunday afternoon.

"I received messages from Udaykant at 12.01 am. He was happy after attending Modi's rally and informed me through WhatsApp that the PM had told the people at Ramlila Ground. I've heard the claims of foul play and we want fair inquiry in the incident," Pankaj said. Police have registered a case on Monday in connection with the incident under relevant sections of the IPC.

"I am his uncle and got to about the incident from Vijay. My relatives are saying that there is a conspiracy behind the incident and if it is true, then there should be a high-level investigation behind the fire," Chiranjeev Chaudhary said. However, police said it appears that Udaykant Chaudhary, one of the deceased, had locked the gate of his house from inside and he died of asphyxia. Had he tried to escape through the balcony, the chances of survival would have been more.

No fire safety equipment was found in the building that housed a godown on the ground floor where clothes were kept. During preliminary investigation, it was found that the fire started on the ground floor and engulfed the upper story. A cylinder blast on the second floor caused a part of the building to collapse. Locals and firefighters rescued three people. Pooja, 24, her three-year-old daughter Aaradhya and niece Saumya, 10, a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Huawei helps Gigantic Infotel Bring Wi-Fi 6 Broadband Services to the Ganga Plain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 10-Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but a U.N. investigator accused it of making a mockery of justice by allowing the masterminds of last years killing...

JMM-led alliance thumps BJP in Jharkhand

The JMM-led three-party alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand on Monday, ousting the BJP in yet another state in the Hindi heartland after the saffron partys stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections, a development that could have ...

Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Canada's British Columbia -USGS

A Magnitude 6.0 quake hit off British Columbia on Canadas western coast on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake was very shallow and centered 105 miles 170 kmwest of Port Hardy....

FOREX-Dollar steady before holidays, sterling slips on Brexit worries

The dollar was little-changed against a basket of currencies on Monday, holding near a two-week high, in holiday-lulled trading, while sterling fell on concerns over the British governments hard line on Brexit talks. The dollar index, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019