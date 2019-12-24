Left Menu
Shimla-based Christ Church to ring historic worship call bell for first time after 35 years

After a long gap of 35 years, people in Shimla will get to hear the sound of a 150-year-old worship call bell at Christ Church, which has been dysfunctional for decades.

  • Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 10:38 IST
Christ Church in Shimla. . Image Credit: ANI

After a long gap of 35 years, people in Shimla will get to hear the sound of a 150-year-old worship call bell at Christ Church, which has been dysfunctional for decades. People in the city are excited to get to know that they would be able to hear the sound of the bell after a gap of 35 years.

Victor Den, a local resident and a retired mechanical engineer he took it upon himself to restore the bell and the chimes of the church ahead of Christmas Day. Speaking to ANI, Den said, "People will be very happy to see this bell ring again. It will be a nostalgic moment for them. Many people have spent their childhood in and around this church. We have fond memories related to the bell as well."

He said that the bell has been in this church since before the independence of the country. "It was not functional for over 35 years now, so I repaired it. The bell took over 20 days' of hard labor to repair. I got many parts locally manufactured and bought the others from Chandigarh," Victor said.

Most Christian denominations ring the Church bells to call the people to worship and convey the start of a mass or service. According to the locals, the Christ Church was built in Shimla around the year 1857.

Victor said that he also wanted to educate young people about the mechanism of the Church bell and the rhythm and notes thereof. Foreign tourists in the North Indian hill town are also enthusiastic to celebrate Christmas here and hope that the festival will bring people together.

"Christmas has never been exclusively a religious celebration for me and my family but it is still a reason for everyone to come together. So, even though I am not with my family right now, I can feel the energy with all the Indians and their families," said Glenn Woodworth, a tourist. The tourist also said that he was also excited to hear the historic bells ring for the first time in decades.

