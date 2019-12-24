Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hsg society treasurer held for death of septic tank cleaners

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 13:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 13:38 IST
Hsg society treasurer held for death of septic tank cleaners

An official of a housing society in Govandi area here has been arrested in connection with the death of three labourers while cleaning a septic tank in the residential high-rise, a police official said on Tuesday. The labourers, hired privately, died of suffocation on Monday while they were cleaning the septic tank in the Maurya Society, a 22-storey building of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, located in Ganeshwadi area of the eastern suburb, he said.

Following the mishap, the society's treasurer, Pawan Vishwanath Palav (40), was arrested late Monday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Shashikumar Meena said. Palav was arrested after it came to light that he hired labourers who did not having any experience of cleaning a septic tank, another police official said.

"The accused asked the labourers to enter into the septic tank without providing them any safety gear. The accused was not present at the spot when the victims were cleaning the tank," he said. The accused has been booked Indian Penal Code Section 304-A (causing death by negligence), Meena said.

After the three labourers - Bisavjit Debnath (32), Santosh Prabhakar Kalsekar (45) and Govind Sangram Chortiya (34) - entered the septic tank on Monday, they got trapped inside, he earlier said. The labouters were later brought out of the tank with the help of fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel who rushed them to a hospital where they were declared dead on arrival, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Those trying to be Jinnah, Hitler will be corrected by Gandhi followers: JDU on Jharkhand results

Claiming that the effect of the protests against the citizenship law and National Register of Citizen NRC was seen in Jharkhand election results, JDU MLC Ghulam Rasool Baliyavi on Tuesday said if anyone tries to become Jinnah and Hitler in ...

S.Korea's Moon, Japan's Abe meet for first time in months as tension lingers

The leaders of Japan and South Korea met for the first time in more than a year on Tuesday and stressed the need to improve ties after the worst period of tension between their countries in decades, officials from both sides said.South Kore...

Chris Hemsworth to take break to spend time with family

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth is planning to take a six to eight-month break from the spotlight to spend time at home in Australia with his family. The 36-year-old Thor star, who has kids India, seven, and five-year-old twins Sasha and Tris...

Ermenegildo Zegna Unveiled its Latest Boutique in New Delhi

Ermenegildo Zegna celebrated the unveiling of its latest boutique in New Delhi at DLF Emporio Mall with an exclusive cocktail gathering. The occasion was marked by a screening of the brands campaign What Makes a Man, featuring some of India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019