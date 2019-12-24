20 injured as bus overturns in Jaisalmer

Around 20 passengers were injured on Tuesday when a private bus overturned in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said.

The driver of the bus, on its way to Jodhpur from Nachna, lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn near Loharki Gaon village, they said.

The injured were taken to a government hospital in Pokaran. However, five of them were critically injured and referred to Jodhpur, Sub-Inspector Dalpat Singh of Ramdevra police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.