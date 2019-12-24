Jammu-Srinagar NH closed due to landslide in Ramban

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was once again closed for traffic on Tuesday due to a fresh landslide in Ramban district leaving more than 2,000 vehicles stranded. There have been landslides along the highway in Ramban district that resulted in the highway getting blocked, the officials said.

Due to closure of the highway, over 2,000 vehicles have got stranded at different places enroute the highway, they said. Men and machinery are at work to clear the highway of the blockade, they said adding that operation gets halted at several intervals due to falling of rocks from mountain tops.

Vehicular traffic on the highway was suspended last Friday night after a portion of the road was washed away due to landslides at Digdol and was reopened for traffic on Sunday. Traffic police appealed to people to strictly follow the advisory being issued by the traffic department on a daily basis. They appealed to contact Traffic Control Units (TCUs) at Srinagar, Jammu and Ramban before starting their journey on the highway.

The historic Mughal Road, linking Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, has remained closed for the past fortnight due to accumulation of snowfall and slippery road conditions.

