Maharashtra: FIR registered against 2 for abduction, rape of foreign national

An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against two accused over the charges of abduction and rape of a 28-year-old foreign national woman. The incident occurred on the intervening night of December 23 and 24 in Yerawada.

Police have lodged a case in this regard against the two accused under section 376 and 366 of IPC for abduction and rape of the victim. Search for the accused is underway. (ANI)

