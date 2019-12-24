Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police admit youth died in firing by them, say cop acted in self-defence

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bijnor
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 17:26 IST
Police admit youth died in firing by them, say cop acted in self-defence

The district police here said a youth died when they fired in self defence last week, contradicting an earlier claim by the Uttar Pradesh DGP that no one died in police firing during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vishwajeet Srivastava on Tuesday said a 22-year-old man was killed when a policeman opened fire while facing a violent mob in Nahtaur area.

"On December 20, after Friday prayers, a violent mob attacked a police station and snatched the pistol of sub-inspector Ashish Tomar,” he said. A constable was fired at when he tried to get it back "When the constable opened fire in self-defence, it hit 'upadravi' (troublemaker) Suleiman and he died," the SP added.

On Sunday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited Suleiman’s family in Bijnor. Suleiman's mother "told me with tear-filled eyes" that her son has been "martyred" for the country, according to the Congress leader.

The youth’s family said he had been preparing for the civil services entrance exam and claimed he had nothing to do with the protests. Another man, Anis, died in firing from the mob in the district, the SP said.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Tyagi said police used minimum force against the protesters. "They put children in the front and resorted to slogan shouting, stone pelting and arson," he said.

Thirty-two FIRs were registered and 215 people arrested in the district, where the situation is now normal, the SP said. He said a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced on three masterminds who have a history of involvement in such acts.

This is for the first time that the state police have accepted that they have opened fire during the violent protests in the state. At least 17 people have been reported killed. Director General of Police O P Singh has said no one was killed in police firing and blamed the deaths mostly on “cross-firing”.

Police had said only protesters used firearms in the violence last Thursday, and then after the Friday prayers. They said 288 policemen have been injured across the state, including 62 who suffered firearm injuries. Police claimed over 700 live and empty cartridges were seized.

Earlier, a video surfaced showing a police sub-inspector purportedly loading his pistol, amid the sound of gunfire. The video appeared to be from Yateemkhana area in Kanpur. Another video, purportedly related to the violence earlier at Aligarh Muslim University, shows students pushing at the campus gate. The protesters are apparently trying to get out as the police try to confine them to campus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Census, NPR in India: Everything you need to know

The government is all set to carry out two mega exercises -- the Census and the updating data of the National Population Register NPR -- across the country involving every resident next year.Below are the objectives, characteristics, and di...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse Christmas Eve protesters

Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as anti-government rallies escalated into chaos on Christmas Eve. Prote...

UPDATE 2-Turkey keeps businessman in jail despite European court release call

A Turkish court ruled on Tuesday that businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala should be kept in jail despite a call for his release by the European Court of Human Rights, as a trial over his involvement in 2013 protests continued. Kaval...

Jharkhand Speaker quits

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon Tuesday resigned from the post, an assembly communique saidOraon resigned after he lost from Sisai assembly constituency, which he had contested on a BJP ticketThe result of the 81-member House have a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019