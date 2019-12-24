Man sent to jail, fine imposed on him for power theft

A court here on Tuesday sentenced one person to four months imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him in a power theft case.

The Patiala House court also determined a civil liability of Rs 83,679 on the convict, a resident of Inderpuri, said a Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited(TPDDL) spokesperson

Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, TPDDL welcomed the judgement and appealed to power consumers to use electricity through legitimate connections and pay their bills timely for uninterrupted supply.

