Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP cops, others indulged in 'unbridled human rights violations' at AMU, claims activists' report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 18:46 IST
UP cops, others indulged in 'unbridled human rights violations' at AMU, claims activists' report

A report prepared by a group of activists looking into the violence that broke out at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police and others had indulged in "unbridled human rights violations". Releasing the report titled 'The Siege of AMU' at a media conference here on Tuesday, former IAS officer and columnist Harsh Mander said the students' testimonies to the team had revealed that the AMU administration, district authorities and the UP government had failed in their duty to protect the campus and its residents against the UP police's "brutality".

Police used "stun grenades" against the "peacefully" protesting students which are normally used only against terrorists and dangerous criminals, Mander said. The UP government, however, has maintained that there were no police excesses while handling the violence at AMU and the personnel only did their lawful duty.

The report has claimed that when the violence was being let loose, even ambulances, which rushed to move the injured students to hospitals, were attacked by the cops and the drivers and paramedical staff were attacked and manhandled and asked to stay away from the injured students. Social activist and author Natasha Badhwar, who was part of the team, said the students have claimed that police uttered "Jai Shri Ram" while attacking them and were totally "anti-Muslim" in their behaviour.

The AMU administration also invited the police forces and their weapons into the campus, said Mander, who led the 13-member 'fact finding' team of social activists. "Apart from the breach of the discursive and educational space of the university, there were also unbridled human rights violations committed in AMU", Mander alleged.

Nearly 100 students were injured, 20 of them critically, during the state police's crackdown at protesting students at the University in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, on December 15. The police violence left many students with broken bones, grave injuries, deep bruises and severe psychological trauma. Some students had brain haemorrhage and at least one student had his hand amputated.

The report claimed that the violence was "largely unprovoked by police", more "brutal than even in Jamia Millia Islamia" (in Delhi) and in any university in recent memory. The report claimed that the AMU administration had "unconscionably abandoned its students and threw them to a hostile and pitiless state".

The others who were part of the team were social activists Nandini Sundar, John Dayal, Vimal, Ankita Ramgopal, Sumit Kumar Gupta, Ishita Mehta, Varda Dixit, Varna Balakrishnan, Syed Mohammed Zaheer, Anwar Haque and Sandeep Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Melania Trump silently forges path through impeachment

Washington, Dec 24 AP Hillary Clinton spent the morning of her husbands impeachment visiting Capitol Hill to rally Democrats to his side. Pat Nixon kept assuring reporters her husband wouldnt quit right up until he did.Eliza Johnson, frail...

Putin accuses Poland of colluding with Hitler

President Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a war of words with Europe on Tuesday, accusing Poland of colluding with Hitler and of anti-Semitism. Tensions are running high between Moscow and Warsaw, with NATO and EU member Poland fearing wha...

Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal agreed to this month.We will be having a signing ceremony, yes, Trump told rep...

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse Christmas Eve protesters

Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as anti-government rallies escalated into chaos on Christmas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019