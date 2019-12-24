L-G extends Christmas greetings to J-K people

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday extended warm greetings to the people ahead of the auspicious occasion of Christmas. In a message, the Lt Governor said the teachings of Jesus Christ, the apostle of peace, love, compassion, and brotherhood, have been a guiding light for humanity.

He observed that the message of Lord Christ is perhaps of great relevance in our great nation which espouses the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma'. Murmu expressed sincere hope that the auspicious occasion would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity and the traditions of the pluralistic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir.

The L-G prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

