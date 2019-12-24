Left Menu
Development News Edition

L-G extends Christmas greetings to J-K people

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 19:06 IST
L-G extends Christmas greetings to J-K people
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday extended warm greetings to the people ahead of the auspicious occasion of Christmas. In a message, the Lt Governor said the teachings of Jesus Christ, the apostle of peace, love, compassion, and brotherhood, have been a guiding light for humanity.

He observed that the message of Lord Christ is perhaps of great relevance in our great nation which espouses the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma'. Murmu expressed sincere hope that the auspicious occasion would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity and the traditions of the pluralistic ethos of Jammu and Kashmir.

The L-G prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Melania Trump silently forges path through impeachment

Washington, Dec 24 AP Hillary Clinton spent the morning of her husbands impeachment visiting Capitol Hill to rally Democrats to his side. Pat Nixon kept assuring reporters her husband wouldnt quit right up until he did.Eliza Johnson, frail...

Putin accuses Poland of colluding with Hitler

President Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a war of words with Europe on Tuesday, accusing Poland of colluding with Hitler and of anti-Semitism. Tensions are running high between Moscow and Warsaw, with NATO and EU member Poland fearing wha...

Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal agreed to this month.We will be having a signing ceremony, yes, Trump told rep...

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse Christmas Eve protesters

Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as anti-government rallies escalated into chaos on Christmas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019