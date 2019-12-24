Rajasthan: 23 peacocks dead allegedly after farmer poisoned them to prevent crop damage

About 23 peacocks were found dead here on Tuesday allegedly after a farmer poisoned them to prevent crop damage, in Seruna village.

"We have recovered the carcass of 23 peacocks. The farmer Dinesh Kumar has been arrested," said the forest department officials.

The carcasses have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

