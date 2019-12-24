Ticketless traveller attacks TC at Bandra station

An unidentified ticketless traveller attacked an on-duty ticket collector at Western Railway's Bandra station here on Tuesday, the Government Railway police said. The incident took place at around 10.15 am on platform number one of Bandra station, where ticket collector Vivek Rai was checking tickets, an official said.

Rai had caught an unidentified ticketless traveller and was taking him to RPF office, when a heated argument ensued and resulted in a brawl, he said. The duo fell on the tracks, following which the man fled the scene, leaving Rai injured, he added.

The ticket collector, who sustained a head injury and some bruises, was rushed to the railway hospital, the official said. An FIR has been registered at the Bandra GRP police station in this regards and further probe is underway, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.