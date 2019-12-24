Northern army commander reaches out to troops in snow-bound areas along LoC in Kashmir

The northern army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Tuesday reached out to troops deployed in forward snow-bound areas along the LoC in Kashmir valley and reviewed the operational preparedness and prevailing situation in the region, officials said. He was accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, they added.

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, accompanied by Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, Chinar Corps Commander, visited forward snow-bound areas in the frontier districts along the Line of Control in the Valley, they said. Lt Gen Singh reviewed the operational preparedness of troops deployed along the LoC and also reviewed prevailing security situation there.

He extolled all ranks for success in thwarting enemies designs and maintaining constant vigil. PTI AB RAX

