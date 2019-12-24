Left Menu
Body of woman recovered from forest area in Odisha

  • Bargarh
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 20:11 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 20:11 IST
The body of a 20-year- old woman was on Tuesday recovered from a forest area near Temari village here, a police officer said. She had gone missing on Friday evening and her family members registered a missing case on Monday, he said.

"Local people noticed the body and informed the police, following which it was sent to the Sub-divisional Hospital in Padampur for autopsy," he said. Though the exact cause of the womans death was yet to be ascertained, prima facie it appeared that she was raped and killed, the officer added..

