Bangladeshi man held for entering IGI airport using invalid ticket

A Bangladeshi national has been apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for allegedly using an invalid ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior official said on Tuesday. The passenger, identified as Mohammed Ibrahim Khalil, was apprehended on Monday by CISF personnel as he attempted to leave the airport's Terminal-3 (T3) building, the official said.

The man, holding Bangladeshi passport, was stopped and questioned, as exiting the terminal area is not allowed under normal circumstances, he said. He told the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that he used a cancelled ticket to Bangkok to enter the terminal area to see off his uncle who was travelling to Moscow, the official said.

The man was handed over to police which has booked him on charges of criminal trespass, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.