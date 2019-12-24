Fire in two Delhi factories following cylinder blast

A fire broke out in two factories in Narela here following a cylinder blast on Tuesday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said. One of the factories manufactures shoes, while the other deals with cardboard materials, they said.

According to Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, the first fire was in the shoe factory and it caused a cylinder blast. It was due to the cylinder blast that the fire magnified and spread to the other factory, he said.

A call was received about the first blaze at 4.52 am and 36 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Soon after, reports were received about the second blaze.

Three firemen received minor injuries fighting the fires and returned to work after first-aid. "The fire was doused at 12.55 pm at both the locations. No one was trapped inside the building. The firemen took eight hours to douse the blaze as there was inflammable material inside the factories," an official said.

The Fire Department said cooling process is underway and 12 fire tenders have been deployed at the spot for the task. This is the second fire incident this week. On Monday, a massive fire ripped through a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi's Kirari, killing at least nine people, including three children.

