Romanian 'involved' in ATM card frauds brought to Kolkata on transit remand: Police

A second Romanian, allegedly involved in cases of ATM and debit card frauds here, was brought to the city on Tuesday by Kolkata Police on transit remand from New Delhi, an official said. The Romanian, who was recently arrested by the Foreigner Regional Registration Offices (FRRO), New Delhi and was lodged in Tihar jail, was found to be involved in the ATM/Debit card fraud cases here, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma told PTI.

The Delhi police brought the accused to the city today evening on a production remand by a city court, which remanded him to the custody of Kolkata Police till January 3, he said. Earlier this month, another Romanian was arrested by Kolkata Police from New Delhi's Greater Kailash area for his alleged involvement in the same case.

Over 70 people from different parts of the city had lodged complaints that a huge amount of money was withdrawn from their accounts by fraudsters since early this month. The majority of complaints were made by people who had been using ATMs of private and nationalized banks around the Sukanta Setu area at Jadavpur in the southern part of Kolkata.

