Christmas celebrated in Kerala

Keralites on Wednesday celebrated Christmas with traditional fervour and piety rejoicing the birth of Jesus Christ, with the faithful thronging churches for special prayers and midnight mass. As church bells tolled signalling the moment of nativity, the devotees congregated for the midnight service in cathedrals and churches across the state where senior bishops and priests conducted special masses and gave out the Christmas message.

While Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis led the midnight mass at St Mary's Cathedral of Syro Malankara Catholic Church at Pattam here, Archbishop Soosa Pakiyam led prayers at the St Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral at Palayam here. Syro Malabar Catholic Church Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alenchery led the service and gave out the Christmas message at St Mary's Basilica in Ernakulam.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, greeted the people on the occasion of Christmas. Khan in his message said Christmas extols the eternal spirit of love, compassion and forgiveness.

"May the celebration of Christmas, enrich our lives with peace, prosperity and harmony." Vijayan urged all Malayalees to celebrate christmas in the spirit of brotherhood and harmony. The message of Christ assumes relevance at this juncture as efforts are being made to sow the seeds of hatred and divide people in the name of religion.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala hoped christmas celebrations would dispel the dark clouds of all hatred and lead to a dawn of love and understanding. Churches, homes and commercial establishments were tastefully decorated with stars and cribs depicting the nativity scene.

A variety of cakes beckoned festive goers in different bakeries..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.