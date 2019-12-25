Left Menu
PM Modi launches Atal Bhujal Scheme for better management of groundwater

Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the Atal Bhujal Scheme for better management of groundwater, stressing on the need to use technology which helps prevent wastage of water in various spheres, including agriculture.

He also named Rohtang passageway as Atal Tunnel to mark the 95th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

