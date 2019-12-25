Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Fake messages' claim coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar being shut, case filed

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 16:14 IST
'Fake messages' claim coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar being shut, case filed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police has registered a case after "fake messages" and a video claiming that it is shutting down coaching centers in the national capital's Mukherjee Nagar area went viral on social media, officials said on Wednesday. The video purportedly showing a Delhi Police official instructing students to not stay in Mukherjee Nagar between December 24 and January 2 due to critical law and order situation in the city had gone viral on social media platforms days ago, they said.

A "fake" notice from station house officer, Mukherjee Nagar, claiming that coaching centers and paying guest (PG) accommodations in the area were being shut down was also circulated in students' social media groups, according to police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said a case has been registered against unidentified persons in the matter.

"We have registered a case in connection with the fake messages being circulated on social media and are also writing to social media platforms to remove the video as it has been edited so as to place it out of context," she said. In the viral video, the officer is purportedly telling people that PGs, libraries, coaching centers and restaurants in Mukherjee Nagar will be shut from December 24 evening to January 2. He advises students to book tickets and leave for their homes, considering it their winter break.

The officer is also heard telling the crowd that the law and order situation is critical in Delhi, section 144 of the Criminal Penal Code has been imposed and warns of severe action against those who would create any kind of nuisance. Arya, however, said that no such direction has been issued by police and it is a doctored video.

Fake messages are being circulated on social media on the closure of PGs and hostels in the Mukherjee Nagar area to create panic, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

CRPF jawan injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

A CRPF jawan was injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Jharkhands Lohardaga district on Wednesday, an official said. The incident took place when the security personnel were conducting an anti-Naxal combing operation in an area u...

Athletics-Fraser-Pryce to go for sprint double at Tokyo Olympics

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will run in both the 100 metres and 200 metres events at the Tokyo Olympics next year. Fraser-Pryce is a two-times Olympic 100 metres champion and she won gold at this years world championships in Doha.The 3...

Anti-CAA violence part of conspiracy, says BJP MP

Anti-CAA violence part of conspiracy, says BJP MP Mangaluru, Dec 25 PTI The violent incidents during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Mangaluru on December 19 was part of a pre-planned conspiracy by the Opposition parties...

Pope prays for peace in global flashpoints

Eds Adding details, incorporating related series Vatican City, Dec 25 AFP Pope Francis appealed for peace in many of the worlds hotspots, singling out the crises in the Middle East, Venezuela and Lebanon as well as armed conflicts ravaging...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019