Christmas spirit soars in TN, prayers mark birth of Jesus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 17:05 IST
Special masses and messages of love and compassion ushered in the birth of Jesus while worshippers teemed at churches to celebrate Christmas across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Brightly illuminated churches, be it the ancient Santhome Cathedral Basilica or the St Thomas Mount National Shrine here welcomed the devout to special midnight masses last night.

Teachings from the Bible like love and compassion to all were read out in the masses amid ringing of bells, and devotees belonging to various denominations held reach out programmes which includes providing food to the needy. "The spirit of Christmas is love and compassion. We are happy to share food and clothing with the poor," said Joel Kannaiya.

Days ahead of the festival, boys and girls dressed up as Santa Claus visited several neighbourhoods and gave away goodies to children and prayers were also held at houses. In Nagapattinam district, Christmas prayers were held after a gap of 300 years at the historic Tarangambadihouse where Bartholomeus Ziegenbalg, the German-born Danish Missionary lived.

At Vailankanni's popular Shrine Basilica, thousands of pilgrims from various parts of the country participated in special prayers. OnChristmaseve, when the clock struck 12 at night, priests of the Church led by the Rector came in procession to announce the birth of Jesus. Children carried candles and the holy Bible in the procession.

After offering prayers in English and Tamil, the priest showed the idol of infant Jesus marking the birth of Jesus. Hundreds of devotees participated in the prayers at the New Jerusalem Church at Tarangambadi in Nagapattinam district, the oldest Protestant church in Asia. The church was built by Ziegenbalg in 1718.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and leaders of political parties had greeted people on Christmas eve on Tuesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

