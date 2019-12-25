Man nabbed while trying to escape after snatching mobile phone and cash in east Delhi

A 25-year-old man was nabbed while trying to escape along with his accomplices after snatching a mobile phone and cash from a person in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Shankar, a resident of Ghaziabad, they said.

On Tuesday, at around 5 pm, the PCR (Police Control Room) staff deployed near Surya Nagar crossing at Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg, spotted three men running in a suspicious manner. The police swung into action, chased the suspects and managed to apprehend one of the accused, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha.

The victim identified the accused and informed police that three men including the one who was apprehended, snatched his mobile phone and Rs 800, he said. The mobile phone was recovered from the possession of the accused, he added.

The accused was handed over to the local police and a case was registered at the Vivek Vihar police station, police said.

