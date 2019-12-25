Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man nabbed while trying to escape after snatching mobile phone and cash in east Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 18:23 IST
Man nabbed while trying to escape after snatching mobile phone and cash in east Delhi

A 25-year-old man was nabbed while trying to escape along with his accomplices after snatching a mobile phone and cash from a person in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Shankar, a resident of Ghaziabad, they said.

On Tuesday, at around 5 pm, the PCR (Police Control Room) staff deployed near Surya Nagar crossing at Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg, spotted three men running in a suspicious manner. The police swung into action, chased the suspects and managed to apprehend one of the accused, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha.

The victim identified the accused and informed police that three men including the one who was apprehended, snatched his mobile phone and Rs 800, he said. The mobile phone was recovered from the possession of the accused, he added.

The accused was handed over to the local police and a case was registered at the Vivek Vihar police station, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

New collectorate in Dehradun to be named after Vajpayee

The new collectorate building to be built here under the Smart City Mission will be named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Wednesday. He was speaking at a function here on the oc...

World's cheapest, biggest telecom market faces life-threatening crisis

From being the worlds cheapest and fastest growing market, Indias telecom sector is sputtering as it faces life-threatening liability running into billions of dollars, a crisis that may alter the character of an industry that has already se...

Maharashtra CM assures complete farm loan waiver

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assured a complete farm loan waiver in the state. Thackerays statement came a day after the Shiv Sena- led government formally approved a loan waiver scheme under which short-term cro...

Kathmandu records coldest day of season at 2.9 deg Celsius

Nepals capital city Kathmandu recorded the coldest day of the season on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 2.9 degrees Celsius. The temperature also dipped in several districts of the Terai region, the Hydrology and Meteoro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019