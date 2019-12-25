Cong misleading farmers on loan waiver, crop insurance: Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday accused the opposition Congress of misleading farmers on loan waiver and crop insurance scheme for its "vote bank politics". His government has announced a compensation package of Rs 3,795 crore for crop loss due to unseasonal rain, which would cover over 56 lakh farmers, he said, addressing a farmers' convention here.

During the event, the chief minister distributed financial aid to affected farmers from the districts of central Gujarat, including Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch and Vadodara. "Congress misleads farmers on the issues of loan waiver and crop insurance for vote bank politics," Rupani said.

He also assured that water would be provided for the Rabi season crops from check dams and rivers. "The Gujarat government is committed tomake farmers prosperous and will give them power, water and remunerative prices for their crops," the chief minister said.

"Prior to 2000, total farm production in the state was worth Rs 4,500 crore, which has now gone up to 1,40,000 crore," he said. "The government has decided to give a massive package of Rs 3,795 crore to farmers whose crops were hit by excess rains. The package covers almost all 56.36 lakh farmers whose crops suffered damage," Rupani said.

Such package was unprecedented, he claimed. He also accused the Congress of misleading people on a host of other issues such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and creating unrest in the state..

