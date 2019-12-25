5 antique 'asthadhatu' idols worth Rs 5 cr stolen from ancient temple: Police

Five 'ashthadhatu' idols worth several crores of rupees were stolen from a 500-year-old temple in a village in the neighbouring Mahoba district near here, police said on Wednesday. Kulpahad police station's SHO Abhimanyu Singh Yadav on Wednesday said unidentified thieves had barged into an ancient temple located in Sugira village in the district by breaking locks of its main door and fled with idols of Goddess Durga, Lord Vishnu, Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Lakshman.

All the idols were made up of asthadhatu, an eight-metal alloy, he said, adding the value of the antique idols is estimated to be Rs 5 crore in the international market. Singh said on the basis of the complaint by temple priest Kamlapati Dixit, a case of theft has been registered.

