NDMC gardener knocked down dead by speeding car in Chanakyapuri area: Police

A 38-year-old NDMC gardener was knocked down dead in the capital's diplomatic enclave Chanakyapuri by a speeding luxury car, allegedly being rashly driven by an MBA student, police said on Wednesday. Identified as Praveen Kumar, the victim used to work as gardener on temporary basis with the New Delhi Municipal Council and used to live with his family at Trilokpuri in East Delhi.

The incident was reported to police at around 7 am on Tuesday, police said. According to the police, the victim was riding a motorcycle which was allegedly hit by the speeding car at the Niti Marg roundabout.

The car was being driven by a 23-year-old MBA student, who was on his way to attend classes at his institute in Lodhi Road, a senior police officer said. The victim was found to be wearing helmet at the time of the incident, he said.

After the accident, which took place behind Pakistan High Commission premises on Niti Marg, the victim was rushed to Primus Hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added. The accused, identified as Kavish Teotia, a resident of Rajokri, was taken into custody from the spot and the offending vehicle was also impounded, the officer said.

A case was registered and the accused was arrested, the officer added. A medical examination of the accused was done to find out if he was under the influence of alcohol. However, no traces of alcohol was found in the body of the accused, police said.

The accused was later released on bail, police said, adding further probe is underway. PTI AMP AMP RAX

