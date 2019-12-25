Internet services restored in Lucknow: DM

Internet services, which had been suspended here last week amid widespread violent protest against the changes in citizenship law and the proposed creation of a National Register of Citizens, were restored on Wednesday, an official said.

"Internet services have resumed in Lucknow," District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash told PTI on Wednesday.

Internet services in the state capital were suspended on Thursday night after violent protests against the amended Citizenship Bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.