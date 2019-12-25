Mamata gifts cake, shawl to visiting Lok Sabha Speaker

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sent a cake and shawl to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was in the city for a felicitation programme, on the occasion of Christmas. Trinamool Congress MP and leader of the party in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay handed over the gift to the Speaker at the All India Marwari Sammelan event.

"I personally presented the Speaker with the cake and shawl, a welcome gift from the chief minister on Christmas," Bandopadhyay said at the 85th foundation day of the Sammelan. Lauding Birla, Bandopadhyay said he has achieved the feat of running the House without an adjournment, despite being a Speaker for the first time.

"I have seen many Speakers during my membership of the House, but not one who could so easily control the opposition," he said. Birla, who was bestowed with the Rajasthan Personality Award at the event, said it has been the custom of the Marwari community to work for the welfare of people wherever they settle.

"... Using their personal earnings for welfare of people by setting up schools, colleges and hospitals have made the Marwari people based anywhere in the country or abroad a distinct class," the Speaker, who is an MP from Kota in Rajasthan, said. Birla, who donated his Rs 1-lakh award to the Sammelan for welfare work, added that the Marwari community has to set new goals for social upliftment..

